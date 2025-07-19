Dear Planet Waves - Chiron Return Listener/Reader:

We have managed to get into full swing on Ice-Nine News, our daily survey of A.I. news from around the internet. Readers are contributing many articles, though most come through Shawn Boyle, who was previously my partner on investigating the forthcoming false-flag alien invasion. The project is being compiled by Elizabeth Shepherd, who lives high on a mountaintop in Mexico.

Note, if you find that the Ice-Nine News website is blocked, please leave a comment. Apparently it is already being considered “dangerous.”

We were tracking those space alien/UFO/UAP news articles in 2023, around the time of the East Palestine train wreck. The issue of UFOs originally re-surfaced bigly in April 2020, in the middle of the “covid” crisis, and bobbed up and down like the “lab leak scenario” all through 2020. It then went beneath the waves for a couple of years.

The best of this genre was a 2020 film by James Fox called The Phenomenon, which I think is credible.

Mr. Handsome, Sturmbannführer and later top NASA engineer, beneficiary of Project Paper Clip, who warned of the false flag alien invasion before he departed us in 1998.

Where Does It End?

In the executive suite of Covid19 News throughout 2021 and 2022 (which led to the development of the one and only master chronology), we would ponder, “Where this was all going? Where does it end?” (“This” and “it” referred to the pandemic scenario.)

Poet-in-residence, my co-editor and official trainspotter Spencer Stevens would say, “It ends with a false-flag alien invasion.”

The Phenomenon tracks what is actually known publicly about visitation experiences, and stays off the speculative (but entertaining) “ancient aliens” wavelength, which always reminds me of my old friend David Wilcock. Dave! I miss you! Nam Myoho Renge Kyo!

There are some funny moments in The Phenomenon that I just love — among them, an interview wherein former Pres. Bill Clinton says that the first thing he did when he became president was to ask for the UFO files, but was denied and obstructed (and was not the first president to be waited out by career bureaucrats, he said).

You also get a scene with U.S. Rep. Gerald Ford, then a congressman representing Michigan (and soon-to-be president), tongue-lashing the Air Force for claiming that the UFO many of his constituents saw was “swamp gas.” This may be my favorite scene in the doc; a totally human moment (as a reporter, I live for these glimpses of humanity in politicians).

The Ruwa, Zimbabwe Incident

Most intriguing by far, though, are the interviews with some of the 62 students who witnessed a UFO landing in Ruwa, Zimbabwe in 1994 (astrology chart below). Do not miss this; it’s truly astonishing to see the witnesses interviewed as kids, then 25 years later as adults.

Also see BBC report here.

But I digress; I am sure the UFO issue will be back one fine day. That said, we have experienced our “alien invasion,” in the form of the Atlantean Invasion of A.I. seizing our devices and the minds of the hapless and feckless.

Perhaps think of it that way, for a moment. Rick Levine’s concept that the internet itself is an alien entity, “Aquarion,” who invaded the electrical and telecom grid and kind of came to life, now comes to full fruition.

This A.I. entity threatens blackmail, lies, dissembles, hallucinates, reveals its neo-Nazi tendencies, tries to break up marriages and makes up legal citations when it’s not delivering wholly reliable search results or “reading auras” and making shit up about the various Atlantean spirals.

We may decide you liked natural stupidity better.

We Have It All

We have it all — we’re casting a wide net. And I have a little more, in the newest edition of Planet Waves FM, that goes into the dark possibility of a central-bank digital currency that can confine you to your block and cut off your pizza if you’re not up to date on your genetic modification upgrade “vaccine.”

Ah, don’t we live in wonderful times?

Keep your chin up, bitch! Reincarnation is not assured, so don’t waste your time waiting for anything. Ask somebody out to coffee! If you’re trying to do something difficult, ask for help, if only for the company.

