On tonight’s Planet Waves FM, I tell the story of “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. I propose that Bob Dylan probably did not do the song. But I had missed an email responding to my query from the man who handles music rights to Bob’s songs, Jeff Rosen at Special Rider Music in NYC — who provided this link. I’ve seen No Direction Home many years ago but did not remember this most sublime performance of Woody’s masterpiece of American soul. Attached below, with love from Camp Bob.

AND NOW A CLASSIFIED AD :

I’m looking for help compiling articles about AI for our new blog Ice-Nine News. This is ideal for someone who works steadily and methodically; if you can do that, we will catch up with the backlog in a week or so. You would need a solid basic computer and I will train you if you don’t have experience with very basic Wordpress. Please reply (or write to me at efc@planetwaves.net) if you’re interested. This will be another one-of-a-kind resource that serves many. Thank you.