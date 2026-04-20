Psychedelic Eric McLuhan. Photo by Eric Francis.

“The body is everywhere assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world. In the age of disembodied communication, the meaning and significance and experience of the body is utterly transformed and distorted.”

— Eric Marshall McLuhan

Try reading that out loud and it will make more sense.

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