In the age of disembodied communication...and a new video on Uranus entering Gemini...
Eric McLuhan said...a public service message from Chiron Return — Planet Waves FM — Pacifica Radio...why the eff do you feel so frazzled, rattled and embattled? Plus link to Friday's best-of-year show
“The body is everywhere assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world. In the age of disembodied communication, the meaning and significance and experience of the body is utterly transformed and distorted.”
— Eric Marshall McLuhan
Try reading that out loud and it will make more sense.
Here is my new video on the news about to get really, really weird.
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The Only.
I appreciate your humor. I read Cat's Cradle about 50 years ago. In my 20s I was reading all of Kurt Vonnegut. I just found a place to download it so i can read it again.