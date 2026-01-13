Another test flight, at 30 meters, facing north toward Albany. Look closely and you can see the herd of deer that roam the fields near my home. This is a windy sky. I brought the drone back after only four minutes as I was getting all kinds of warnings on the screen.

Dear Friends and Readers:

I am happy to announce that I’ve finished the written readings in the Inner Light series. Pisces has been submitted to the copy team as of an hour ago, and Aquarius has been posted to the website. I just checked and the file loads. For customers of this product, the readings can be found under My Account.

A separate letter will go out to customers some time soon.

Every year (now for the 28th time) I have to re-learn how to write these.

Each year they become a little more sophisticated, and comprehensive, and cover more ground. I work out the details of how we can get through this smoggy digital chaos and find our way forward. And each time I try to speak in clearer language, bringing the ideas of the chart into life. I think you will be grateful to have this information.

The Readings are Printable

These readings are printable and I encourage you to make them your own. Experience them on paper, out of the digital environment. We used a large, legible typeface — Verdana 14 point. Get a pencil! Mark them up. Turn them into your astrological journal. Print the included chart and draw on it!

Original Instructions. Digital Conditions.

These readings are a kind of survival guide to living under digital conditions. I tap astrology as a way to access the knowledge coming from the deep environment, and as a source of original instructions. Astrology is all about what time it is, using not “the arrow of time” or an clock, but many different cycles and seasons of humanity.

I know the written project is running about two weeks late, after several years of being on time. So I had to do something difficult, which was slow down and maintain my focus and quality — and not rush when I wanted to make up time.

Writing astrology the way I do requires patience, and a sense of what to say and how to say it. I have done my best. These essays took a bit of rewrite on these readings and there are many large files of “out takes” or cut copy.

This is the astrology we’re experiencing — look at that concentration of planets! Tap for a video that covers what these charts are about. It says Renee Good astrology but I quickly get into this set of three charts. I also cover it in the video below.

We Have Never Experienced Astrology Like This

We have never experienced astrology anything vaguely like this — all of the slow-moving planets changing signs within a few months, on the heels of Pluto’s sign-change into Aquarius and Sedna entering Gemini. I am not into writing hyperbole, but it is tempting. I will resist, except to say that the events of the world in February and March, and then from April into June, will bear this out.

The Message of the Medium of Astrology

The message of the medium if astrology is: there is a future. And it includes you.

These readings address transits that last for many years: Pluto, about 17 more years in Aquarius; Uranus, seven more years in Gemini; Sedna, 60 more years in Gemini; Chiron, eight years in Taurus (almost as long as in Aries); Saturn, almost three more years in Aries; Neptune, 14 years in Aries; and the Family Hunger Game pattern finally reaches a peak in 2030.

If there was ever a year to get my annual readings, this is it. They will be providing you with insight and actionable information for a good while.

Resolution of the Past

Many planets in new signs means that transits I’ve been writing about for a decade or more are over, or almost over. I have included, where appropriate, detailed discussions of what has happened in the past, and how to work with it. Astrology has a persistent habit of not looking back and reviewing its work, or any facet of the past. I have done so in these readings.

Planet Waves FM and TV studio

Added Features — Audio, Video and Extra Written Reading

Your Inner Light reading includes The Awakening, the 2025 written reading. I love The Awakening readings and last year considered them my best work to date. I can feel beauty, and they are beautiful readings. I love the tone and the texture of the writing.

Today, they they feel like a solid introduction to Inner Light, so I’ve included them.

I added two new features to the writing. One is a 1st house inventory — a discussion of what is in your sign when the Sun enters it this year. This is an entirely new approach and, while I was skeptical, I persisted and they turned out to produce interesting, useful readings. This method opened up many new topics I’ve never covered in the 28-year history of the annual edition.

The second feature is Note to Self summaries. These are handy, clip-and-save nuggets you can hang on the fridge. These are in all readings except for Aquarius. That was one place I saved time (the reading itself is 28 pages), and will soon post a 2.0 version that includes them.

Meanwhile, your forthcoming Inner Peace audio readings include the Easy Does It video reading. I consider Easy Does It my best video work — using the chart cam feature — that illustrates all of the astrology I’m covering in Inner Light.

Snowy day in Paris, 2005, facing easterly on Quai de la Tournelle toward Cardinal Lemoine, right near my studio. This was the famous meeting place for the protests of 1968.

The Photos - Paris and Parallel Worlds, the 2006 Annual

Each reading comes with a photo, embedded at printable resolution. (The one above is an out-take.) They are all photos from Paris, at the very beginning of my digital photography career and the anniversary of the annual edition I wrote in that city, Parallel Worlds. You can still find that website online!

The Charts

I consolidated data from numerous sources down to a sketch chart that I used for the reading itself. They are included with each sign; two samples are above — the ones I have out on my desk from writing these two signs the past week.

Anything Else?

I am aiming for a completion date of the Inner Peace audio readings by Imbolc at the latest, though I am confident I can do them by the end of January. We shall see.

Purchasing information — many options — is below. If contemporary astrology gets better than this, I would love to know where.

Thank you for your business and your trust. I am so happy Planet Waves is here for all of us to co-create and benefit from.

With love,

This master class with Emily Trinkaus describes the Inner Light astrology and the methods I use to read it, with much fascinating backgroud.

This shorter video also summarizes 2026 astrology.

