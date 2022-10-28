Inner Space: Professional Astrology for an Affordable Price
Introducing the 2023 annual readings by Eric Francis from Planet Waves. This letter contains two friendly and calming short videos. Please have a look — click the headline for a nicer presentation.
Don’t miss the video introduction to the Inner Space annual edition, and we have just added a video introduction to Saturn in Pisces.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Each year since 1999, I have done year-ahead readings for my clients and customers. These are unusually detailed, spiritually r…