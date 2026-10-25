Inside the Dr. Sam Bailey Case :: Coming Tonight on Planet Waves FM — by 7 pm ET

Henry’s old chicken feeding scoop, mason jars and canning sterilizer on a frosty morning in the backwater hills of New York State. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good afternoon from the hinterlands of New York State.

On tonight’s edition of Planet Waves FM (coming by 7 pm EDT), we’ll be going inside the New Zealand government’s judicial and administrative prosecution of Dr. Sam Bailey.

I’ll have previously unreported elements of the case, and ask my Five Big Questions that I have ready to go for the New Zealand Medical Council. PWFM coverage will bring you into the essence of virus existence issues, and reveal why medical authorities lost their minds over the friendly, innocent September 2020 video below.

If you’re a fan of eviscerating the PCR, this program will not disappoint.

Our Watershed Moment

As you know, last week Dr. Sam’s own viewers , as well as those of Dr. Tom Cowan , UK Column , Cafe Locked Out , Planet Waves FM , and other podcasts — with help from missing virus A-teamers Christine Massey, Mike Stone, Jeff Strahl and many others — raised the entire $250,000NZD fine in just six days . The fine has been paid and this brings the six-year ordeal to a close. But it also opens a new phase in the post-covid era.

In my mind, what we participated in and witnessed is one of the most important watersheds of the 2020+ crisis, because we demonstrated that the public has taken full ownership of the virus fraud issue.

This, despite the nonstop deluge of ambivalent, deceptive bullshit coming from nearly ALL of the mainstream “health freedom” and “alternative medical” presenters. They’re the equivalent of seems-like-science OnlyFans girls who never challenge the core, fundamental issue of contagion — for a reason.

During these six years, Sam and her husband Dr. Mark Bailey have created one of the most important databases of materials refuting the false claims of virology and diagnostic testing in existence.

Catch you tonight for the show.

Your faithful reporter,