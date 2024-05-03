Interview with Laurel Krause on the 1970 Kent State shootings. SUNY New Paltz arrests 133. Are you your lover?
SUNY New Paltz arrests 133 on 54th anniversary of the Kent State shootings. Interview with student organizers. Tantra Studio: Are you your lover?
Spectrum News was on scene at New Paltz and got excellent video. Their reporter was arrested in the fracas. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team also responded at New Paltz. Their usual job is to put down prison riots.
Listened to the first half, right through "Ohio." Flashing back on seeing Neil Young drop in on Crosby and Nash doing an acoustic duo, October 13, 1971, towards the end of the show, doing a few numbers, concluding with that tune. When i first heard it (the electric version) in May 1970 i was outraged by the politics. Within a few weeks, no doubt influenced by my horrible close encounter with the Selective Service System (aka The Draft), i found myself a bunch more sympathetic. By Summer's end, i was totally "Right on."
Great first segment. Very perceptive on your part to note how the protests make at least a partial rollback of digital disembodiment. Scary account of what you saw first hand. Outrageous, the militarization of police and of campuses, the criminalization of dissent based upon, as you point out, the dislike of the decision-makers for the opinions being expressed by these protests. Locking down our minds.
And bless Laurel Krause, for pursuing the matter of justice for her dead sister. Like you, i have never heard of the role that the police provocateur Terry Norman played, firing four shots, creating an echo which made it sound like numerous gun shots, which were then used by the Ohio National Guard as an excuse for opening fire.
And they did so without an audible order, aside from "Alright,": getting them to turn around 180 degrees in unison and fire, choreographed, planned!! And she is pretty convinced Alison, a flower child but still a serious political activist, was targeted, as was Jeff Miller, another of the "four dead in Ohio." She is just getting responses to FOIA requests she made 7 years ago, wow.
Great to hear her side 100% with today's campus activists, the first nationwide campus movement since May 1970. She did not mince words, calling what's happening in Gaza (and been happening for a long while) "GENOCIDE." And Biden is enabling both the genocide and the campus protests repression. Biden, Trump, RFK Jr, no daylight between them on this matter (except Junior is even more stridently pro-Israel than Biden).
Thank you so much for broadcasting this, Eric, this particularly made me proud to be part of the Planet Waves team.