Into the Dreamtime: Altjira Full Moon

Ancient trees in the Cairo forest possessed large and complex root systems that forever changed the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere. Photo by Steven Kamenar.

Good evening,

This is the Full Moon edition. I’ll be back with a full program at the New Moon conjunct Jupiter in two weeks, and probably a few updates in between.

Tonight we dive into the Sagittarius Full Moon, which is in aspect to the distant slow-mover Altjira, aboriginal guardian of the dreamtime; as well as asteroid Nessus, the centaur of consequences, and asteroid Hopi, all things Native American and the art of the ambush. I discuss the situation in LA and the Mercury-Jupiter-Saturn-Neptune pattern that is now at its peak.

