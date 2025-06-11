Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Into the Dreamtime: Altjira Full Moon
Into the Dreamtime: Altjira Full Moon

Lunar peak across Gemini-Sagittarius. Protesters, military and politicians clash in L.A. Belief is deception. A visit with A Course in Miracles. AI news roundup.
Eric F Coppolino
Jun 11, 2025
Ancient trees in the Cairo forest possessed large and complex root systems that forever changed the landscape of the earth's atmosphere
Ancient trees in the Cairo forest possessed large and complex root systems that forever changed the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere. Photo by Steven Kamenar.

Good evening,

This is the Full Moon edition. I’ll be back with a full program at the New Moon conjunct Jupiter in two weeks, and probably a few updates in between.

Tonight we dive into the Sagittarius Full Moon, which is in aspect to the distant slow-mover Altjira, aboriginal guardian of the dreamtime; as well as asteroid Nessus, the centaur of consequences, and asteroid Hopi, all things Native American and the art of the ambush. I discuss the situation in LA and the Mercury-Jupiter-Saturn-Neptune pattern that is now at its peak.

Read more about Altjira.

Faith, Belief and Vision from A Course in Miracles.

Thank you for tuning in, and to those who support the program financially. Every subscriber matters.

With love,

Thank you for your support and contribution to Planet Waves FM and Chiron Return.

