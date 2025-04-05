Enjoy 10% Off at the All You Can Eat Virus Bar.

Now Featuring Live Music!

If you’re not afraid of viruses and think they don’t exist, come on in and enjoy 10% off your first meal at the one and only All You Can Eat Virus Bar.

We are conveniently located in the south of France! Why watch dreadfully boring Rumble and Odysee videos all day when you can have the full experience in person? Those people think they’re so cute! But we’re cuter!

Enjoy the full mystique of the Cytopathic Effect. It’s so weird, it can happen anywhere, at any time.

It’s Like Magic!

We Got the Good Stuff!

Specialty menu items include bovine fetal serum, chilled pig slurry potage, our amazing organic HELA loaf, a scoop of DMEM supplemented with 16 μg ml−1 trypsin pudding, vintage 1969 Woodstock cow pasture mud mousse, iced H1N1 herbal infusion, MN908947.2 on the rocks and, for a touch of bacteria, everyone’s favorite, Waldorf salmonella salad.

Sip a glass of fine Botritis bunch rot Bordeaux, aged in ancient oak casks. Get so tipsy that you’ll say literally anything about anyone to anyone at any time. Taste the fine flavor of there being no difference between “truth” and paranoid delusion. Feel the raw power of fooling most of the people, most of the time.

Taq polymerase not included! Sorry!

Experience the very depths of prurient insults aimed at the people you said you were going to help. Build credibility for “the movement” and emerge as the great savior of the scientific method. We will conjure Bordetella pertussis out of nothing right before your eyes! In fewer than 20 cycles! Just you wait!

Live Music Daily.

With performances by the Polychain Reactions, the Metatranscriptomic Orchestra, and featuring special guest Bruce Springsteen performing “The Ghost of Kary Mullis.”

Opening act is the Foofighters. Endorsed by Neil Young.

Join us in August for a special extra saucy Buddhist retreat in Thailand. It’s gonna be super hot! We’re talkin’ Thailand!