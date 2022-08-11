Introduction to Trust
Trust is a rare-Earth element, and a central mission of disaster capitalism is to get rid of the stuff. But we humans need one another, and trust is oxygen to any community.
Yes, it’s a jungle out there. There are a lot of scammers in these seemingly desperate times. The internet breeds them like an ant farm, and that is spilling over into the rest of reality. Yet trust is social and spiritual oxygen. Without it, no peace of mind is possible. No healthy relationships are possible. Here a…