Is anyone going to the Better Way conference in Rhode Island at the end of May?
Please get my attention. Reply to this email, or write to efc@chironreturn.org
This is on official top-level Dot Org business. Maintain a serious demeanor at all times. Sharpen your pencil and act like you know what you’re talking about. No clowning around.
ALSO IS ANYONE FOLLOWING THE MURDERED UFO WHISTELBLOWER STORY? IF SO PLEASE WRITE TO ME.
FBI investigates at least 10 scientists tied to sensitive US research dying or disappearing
FBI investigating deaths, disappearances of staff at secretive government laboratories
Investigation into deaths, disappearances of staff at secretive government labs
FBI probes cases of missing or dead scientists, including four from the L.A. area - Los Angeles Times
NASA probes deaths, disappearances of 11 scientists amid concerns
Congress wants answers about 10 missing scientists, several from New Mexico
Congress wants answers about 10 missing scientists, 4 are from New Mexico
JPL and Caltech scientists among disappearances, deaths under federal investigation – Orange County Register
Mystery of 11 dead or missing scientists rages: Here's what NASA has said
FBI investigation deaths and disappearances of notable scientists working at government laboratories