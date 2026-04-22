Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
1d

ALSO IS ANYONE FOLLOWING THE MURDERED UFO WHISTELBLOWER STORY? IF SO PLEASE WRITE TO ME.

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Eric Francis's avatar
Eric Francis
1d

FBI investigates at least 10 scientists tied to sensitive US research dying or disappearing

FBI investigating deaths, disappearances of staff at secretive government laboratories

Investigation into deaths, disappearances of staff at secretive government labs

FBI probes cases of missing or dead scientists, including four from the L.A. area - Los Angeles Times

NASA probes deaths, disappearances of 11 scientists amid concerns

Congress wants answers about 10 missing scientists, several from New Mexico

Congress wants answers about 10 missing scientists, 4 are from New Mexico

JPL and Caltech scientists among disappearances, deaths under federal investigation – Orange County Register

Mystery of 11 dead or missing scientists rages: Here's what NASA has said

FBI investigation deaths and disappearances of notable scientists working at government laboratories

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