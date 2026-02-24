Is anyone working on stopping a lithium-ion battery storage facility?
Plesse drop me a note.
Good evening….
…or do you know of an organization that’s working on the issue? For background, these are basically giagantic battery backup facilities that are being peppered througout the new improved “green energy” Agenda 2030 datacenter- and cbdc-friendly power grid. What could go wrong?
Have you done any FOIAs on the issue? Do you know what the new ones are made of? This seems to be some kind of trade secret.
Thank you for any introductions, documents, chemistry lessons, news clippings or whatever useful info the kittycat brings home. — efc
We just defeated a solar farm here. Not battery storage but some of what learned might apply. Following the money led me to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, which is funding solar farms, via Torch Solar in our case. MSIP is also funding data centers, some of which are getting supplemental power from new, nearby solar farms. Some of the money is still coming from Biden's covid con bail out.
Battery storage would seem to be a good fit with all of that.
There does seem to be a bigger agenda afoot, tied to data centers. It's all so risky it almost seems like a big money laundering scheme. Apparently it's whats keeping the US economy afloat right now.
See this.
https://maxwilbert.substack.com/p/more-lithium-greenwashing