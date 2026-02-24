Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
18h

We just defeated a solar farm here. Not battery storage but some of what learned might apply. Following the money led me to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, which is funding solar farms, via Torch Solar in our case. MSIP is also funding data centers, some of which are getting supplemental power from new, nearby solar farms. Some of the money is still coming from Biden's covid con bail out.

Battery storage would seem to be a good fit with all of that.

There does seem to be a bigger agenda afoot, tied to data centers. It's all so risky it almost seems like a big money laundering scheme. Apparently it's whats keeping the US economy afloat right now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
17h

See this.

https://maxwilbert.substack.com/p/more-lithium-greenwashing

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chiron Return, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture