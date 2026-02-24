Good evening….

…or do you know of an organization that’s working on the issue? For background, these are basically giagantic battery backup facilities that are being peppered througout the new improved “green energy” Agenda 2030 datacenter- and cbdc-friendly power grid. What could go wrong?

Have you done any FOIAs on the issue? Do you know what the new ones are made of? This seems to be some kind of trade secret.

Thank you for any introductions, documents, chemistry lessons, news clippings or whatever useful info the kittycat brings home. — efc

efc@chironreturn.org

ChironReturn.org

PlanetWaves.FM