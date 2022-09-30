Is Reiner Füllmich really a fraud lawyer?
I've known many attorneys who have sued major corporations for fraud. I share what I've learned from them, and size up the facts and reasoning of the former head of the Corona Investigative Committee.
Note to Readers: This mailing is from Planet Waves FM, the nonprofit radio program published by Chiron Return, Inc. Click the header for the updated page. — efc
Special Feature on Tonight’s Planet Waves FM (third player down)
Dear Friend and Listener:
As you may know, the Corona Investigative Committee has …