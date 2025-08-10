Photo by Eric Francis.

Please pardon any typos. This letter has not been professionally proofread.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Good Sunday morning. Today I have an epistle for you about where politics meets spirituality and what I think it means to be liberal.

I’m from the “question authority” school of being liberal. That used to be a thing. However, my politics originate from my religious values. I’m what used to be called an antiwar liberal. My religion is Quaker. Born Catholic and baptized as such, I never converted; I was never very Catholic. According to my parents, I was thrown out of catechism class for asking too many questions.

I realized I was Quaker at age 14 because my pacifist values aligned with those of one of the first religions to establish itself in the colonies. The core theology is simple: Everyone has their own relationship to what they experience as God, which Quakers describe as the “Inner Light.” This saves a lot of electricity.

When I picked up A Course in Miracles about seven years later, I could see that its core principles and practice methods were based on the same idea. And today, as the world seems to be in an extremely difficult place of heartache, I rely on my foundation in everything I do; to remain steady in my approach to my life and my work.

More Spiritual than Religious

What I’m getting at here is that my outer views have inner reference points that I rely on. Being Quaker embodies the concept “more spiritual than religious.” Usually (but not always), religious is the experience of being considered to be directed by outside authority and spiritual by an inner teacher whose voice “is as loud as your willness to listen” (in the words of ACIM).

So basic is the Quaker faith to American life that in the Constitution (Article II, Section 1, Clause 8), we are told that those taking office shall use an oath or affirmation specifically because because Quakers do not swear oaths.

To “affirm” means you do this anyway. There’s not a special time to be honest, and a time to deceive. A faithful person is faithful all the time. In a similar way, Quakers to not belong to secret societies such as the Freemasons and therefore have hidden agendas and loyalties. The idea is to live every part of one’s life in a way that could be known to to others all the time.

Quakers are as close as it comes to Christian Buddhists. We meet in silence; there is no minister who gives a sermon; anyone may speak into the silence at meeting if so moved, even children. The meeting as an organization is run by committee, not by top-down structure.

Basic Equality, Pacifism and Objecting to the Death Penalty

One of my favorite things about the Quaker faith has always been is that men and women are held as equals in value. Women have taken a strong role in the spiritual and practical leadership of any meeting I’ve belonged to. Differences are honored and women do not consider it diminshing of their status to bring a dish to the pot luck.

Men and women have their roles, but there is no concept of inherent superiority (such as in the family, as many religions claim to believe). In my direct experience, this equality translates to mutual respect and is never at the cost of degrading anyone. Men and women are allowed to be strong people.

Decisions are made by consensus, under guidance of the Inner Light (which translates to Holy Spirit). I know there are issues with consensus, though it’s another thing for everyone to ask that it be under spiritual guidance.

The main outer expresson of being Quaker is pacifism. (One of the two founders of the Pacifica Network, my radio affiliation, was Quaker; they met in a World War II camp for conscientious objectors. When they got out, they founded KPFA-Berkeley.)

Being Quaker is more than about opposing things, though nearly all Quakers stand against war, the death penalty and the insane and grievous prison situation. Most meetings have a prison ministry, which really means hanging out with guys in jail and supporting them as we can. I would say that all Quakers have empathy for the imprisoned. Richard Nixon, who had Quaker roots, did not help our reputation.

I do not understand how anyone who considers themselves Christian can support the death penalty. Given what we are told happened to Jesus, it seems like an inherent contradiction.

Politically Liberal, Personally Restrained

The Quaker faith (particularly as it has evolved into contemporary times) is not based on religious dogma but rather on “advices and queries.” So the authoritarian nature of most religions is not present.

Also missing is the patriarchy; Quakers are free to practice Goddess worship if we want. The Inner Light or Holy Spirit is the indwelling nature of God, and is often said to be the feminine expression of the Trinity. It manifests in its own way for everyone.

Most Quakers are politically liberal and personally conservative. Most espouse classical liberal values and live with personal restraint. Quakers are famous for our work ethic.

However, what I have discovered through life and journalism is that liberal causes are not always so liberal. I can give one example.

After documenting the crimes against the environment of Monsanto, GE, Westinghouse and other corporations, I was established as an ardent environmentalist — said to be a liberal position. But I never proceeded as a journalist on the basis of my political views. I always proceed based on my spiritual values and was exposing something that was plainly wrong: students living in poisoned dorms; corporations that had polluted the whole planet.

My next major story was exposing the crimes of land conservancies, which are thought to be liberal institutions since they “preserve” nature.

However, it turned out that these organizations proceed largely on the basis of legal fraud, bringing fake lawsuits against people to take their land. This is often done on behalf of state authorities, who then include the land in various greenway projects, which are a part of a state agenda.

I was seen by some as betraying liberal cause of environmentalism. But (as with any story I do) I did not begin or proceed on a political basis; I proceeded on the basis of exposing something that was obviously wrong. You could say that stealing people’s land by suing them is weaponizing a liberal issue. And this seems to be the pattern, only it’s become much more shrill.

Liberal Causes Weaponized

For years, we have been told that those who oppose the ongoing (now promised to be total) attack on the Palestinians are antisemitic. To oppose war and genocide is a classically liberal, pacifist position. Antisemitism or racial prejudice of any kind is not. This is a political twisting of ideas, serving an agenda.

While most liberals support marriage equality, it’s considered against the cause to question the medical-pharmaceutical industry’s massive investment in transsexuality and the use of drugs and surgery on minor children. To honestly question this is not about a “phobia” (which is an irrational fear).

Today, people who stand up for male abuse survivors or question overbearing allegedly feminist dogma are often considered misogynist. But neither is about hating women. This too is a political twisting of ideas, serving an agenda.

And the notion that “if you oppose our view you’re inherently a bad person” is not a classical libearal value. Liberal means generous and shares the same root as the word “liberty.” There is nothing noble or liberal about attacking anyone for their views — whatever they may be — and certainly not standing up for the fair treatment of everyone. There is nothing liberal about waging gender warfare.

Following Government Mandates

And I think worst of all, it was considered “illiberal” to go against government mandates during the 2020 crisis, and even to question the corporate and government takeover of society. If you pointed out that there is absolutely no validity to the idea that a “mask” can stop a “virus,” you were automatically a Trumpist and conservative.

Suddenly it was “liberal” to fall in line with whatever the government said was true, and said what to do. One had to "trust the science,” and anyone who said it was not so scientific was somehow a conservative. There is nothing scientific about “trusting the science” and there is nothing liberal about forcing one’s beliefs on others.

“Question Authority” used to be a “liberal” bumper sticker. Suddenly if one questioned authority, one was a criminal, a conservative and said to be a killer. Anyone who thinks that’s “liberal” is incorrect.

Life is Not Black vs. White

We all know this. Most people’s views are distributed on a spectrum and few tick every box of the required definitions of allegedly liberal and allegedly conservative. And these are concepts that have long since been demolished by the intellectual chaos of our times.

The concepts of liberal and conservative have been completely inverted. They have also been captured by corporations known as political parties.

It’s now widely considered liberal (and Democratic) to tell people what to do, say and think, and it’s considered conservative (and Republican) to gut the government and drive up spending. At the same time, people who think they are liberal believe exactly what they choose to believe, as do those who claim to be conservative.

We use these words because we think people will know what we mean. And then a fight ensues, and something greater is lost: our focus on what matters.

What is lost is our need to pay loving attention to the crisis that the world is in right now, and that is dragging so many people in with it. Crisis implies that we are in a critical moment; a point of no return. Most people are not paying attention. It seems to be a lot of work — especially when individual struggle is also a factor for many.

I think that extreme negativity, cynicism and trying to ignore the problems are much harder. This is a question not so much about what you believe but rather about the state of mind that gets you through the day in better shape.

It may seem harder to say “I love” than “I hate,” though I assure that is not true.

Your faithful astrologer,