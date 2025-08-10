Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smedley Butler's avatar
Smedley Butler
1d

Smedley D Butler was a Quaker and also a two time Medal of Honor Recipient who admits to "Raping" and "Purifying"

I am not so sure people know the meanings of the words they use at all Eric.

Etymology is not taught in compulsory government schooling when it would take no extra time at all to do so.

Anyone who is well versed in Etymology can see the truth through all the lies,deception, witchcraft, propaganda, entertainment, news...etc....

As for titles like liberal, quaker, catholic, voter, american, citizen, patriot, democrat, republican, veteran...etc...etc... I eschew them all, I am nothing but a man and that is it. Getting caught up in all those terms to describe what I am, might be, think, believe sure seems like a waste of time and a good way to get caught up in something that is not of your own doing until you are living your life in a way that is not of your own thoughts and desires.

I am in the right place now immersed in an amish community working with the amish on a regenerative organic farm. Life cannot be better with the exception of the abolishment of the most violent destructive institution in the history of mankind - Govern_Ment - Not sure who came up with the idea of Government/Mind Control but I am quite sure it is the same peeps who came up with 'religion' which is all government really is.

If one claims to be a Liberal or any other of such terms then they NEED government and it is clear government is unnecessary as the terms everyone allows themselves to be labeled with other than Man/Woman.

By the way words have never lost their meaning and they never will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eric F Coppolino and others
Monique Hawkins's avatar
Monique Hawkins
1d

Who knew I was Quaker? Perhaps a lot of us are. Excellent post, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture