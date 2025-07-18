Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Jeffrey Epstein is a scrim for Central Bank Digital Currency and the vaccine passport
The GENIUS Act: Everybody loves a sex scandal — especially those for whom it serves as a smoke screen. Rabbit Hole analysis part two. The weirdest Mercury retrograde ever started Friday.
Eric F Coppolino
Jul 18, 2025
Transcript

GO TO PROGRAM | Note correction, Trump quote is from January 2024, not 2004.

THIS JUST IN!

A publication of Chiron Return

New Feature — Daily A.I. news collected by our editors. We are working through a backlog of about 140 articles and updating with new material almost every evening. The whole resource now exports as a 100 page PDF — we have a LOT of information in here now. Just scan it and see how crazy this all is. As usual, there is nothing else like this on the internet. If you have a submission, please send it to efc@chironreturn.org. Thank you.

