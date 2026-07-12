Jon Rappoport, Comrade de Plume (1938-2026)

Jon Rappoport (1938-2026). Photos provided.

This special edition of Planet Waves FM is presented in two segments. In the first, I document how Jon Rappoport had solved the entire “covid” mystery by April 8, 2020. And how he had solved the HIV/AIDS mystery by 1988 when he published the book AIDS, Inc.: The Scandal of the Century. I am eternally grateful for his guidance, collaboration and support.

In the second segment I do a rousing reading of his astrology chart. Jon was an astrology fan and we had one discussion about his views that almost led to some project or interview, but that got lost in the sauce of the 2020 crisis.

The article below, by Jon, was my foothold on the fraud related to the “covid” PCR. He had it all figured out by early April. In the Covid Chronology, I took Jon’s lead and worked out how all of that was possible. Jon provided the seed idea and my first four documents. I read the article into the program.

Corona: creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests made the Covid Chronology possible.

A few years ago I asked Jon for a professional reference. This is what he sent back in five minutes:

“Eric Coppolino is a journalist who has hit major home runs in his career. He deserves your support. Pay a few bucks and subscribe to his Substack. The man is fearless and makes your brain hum. In these times, you WANT your brain to hum.”

— Jon Rappoport

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Below is Jon’s astrology chart in two formats. One point I neglected to mention but which is penciled in at the top is that Kassandra is in his aspect pattern, conjunct the Sun.

He was a kind of documentary prophet, which you will hear related to two of his biggest stories. He was also called a false prophet and the founder of “AIDS denialism” because he figured out the rudiments of the scam when nobody much wanted to hear about them.

Today it’s obvious what he was talking about. The top chart has my annotations and the second chart is plain Jane with the minor planets and aspects drawn in by the program. Below that is the HIV press conference chart as a kind of tribute.