“Your essential work under these digital conditions keeps my soul alive, my heart beating, and the flame for my hope in humanity burning. Your Covid Chronology is an historic work that focussed my perception towards reality and dusted off the digital fog I was swimming in. Your regular Planet Waves program is necessary fuel for my existence. Thank you Eric. Yours from Aotearoa New Zealand.” — Scott Andrew

Planet Waves FM revenue over the past year. Looks like we are starting to bounce. Let’s keep going.

Dear Friend and Listener:

Thank you to all who support the Planet Waves FM program and Chiron Return’s journalism projects, mentorship program, media literacy efforts — and help to cover the costs of my reporting.

For the past two weeks, I’ve been documenting the tactics and creepy revenue sources of the biggest players in alleged “health freedom journalism.” Haven’t we had enough of that? The world needs the real thing. And I don’t just do journalism. I teach it with my heart and soul.

If you listen to my program, you can stand a healthy dose of reality. That’s evidence you’ve done (or are doing) your personal work and are not swayed by image or false promises. (On the ground level, that’s the connection of investigative reporting to astrology.)

Do you steward a charitable family trust? Do you want to invest in the future of journalism? Let’s talk. Write to me at efc@planetwaves.net. If there is such a thing as “uncorruptable,” I think I qualify.

By the way, Wikipedia’s admins finally cleaned up my encyclopedia listing.

Thank you for your faith, your trust, the time you spend listening to my show, and your financial contribution to my modest efforts.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

If you give directly through Chiron Return, you can set your amount and we save the Substack 10% commission.

Testimonials from Paid Subscribers

“I supported your work because I have been a reader for around 20+ years and know the dedication and authenticity that Eric applies to his life and work.” — Heather

“I think you’re amazing. Your views are on point. I think the world should study astrology, much deeper further daily regime. I’m honored to get your words of wisdom to get us through this transition and one day I would love to get a personal reading from you. you be well, dear, one Robin In Memphis” — Robin Tucker

“I’m glad to help support Eric and his crew. Now more than ever objective truthful reporting is needed. Not to mention it should be coming from a breathing living person, not a quantum chip regurgitating data.” — Diana

“I support your work because of your integrity and ability to think through and see the truth” — Kate

“I am learning/integrating how to have a strong sense of “self” through your sharing. Financially, this commitment equals me skipping one bottle of wine a month....can do” — Madelin

“Very thought provoking and intellectual content. Eric’s logical approach to events and problems we face today is very unique and refreshing at a time where truthful information is hard to come by. Thanks for being there.” — Tom Westenberger

“Eric, I first found you when you subbed for Jonathan Cainer many moons ago...but it was in March 2020 when it seemed so clear that some major foul play was going down that I reconnected and found much solace in your work. It was a lonely time for conscientious objectors. You’re not a bad astrologer either ;-) actually I love all of your work and the music you share has the essence of a gift.” — Sue Room

“I supported your work because I am afraid and you are one of the few who is trying to genuinely find out what is going on, and there is sanity in that.” — Tom

“. You’re not afraid to speak truth to evil Journalism and astrology~ what’s not to Love? Thank you “ — Vkite

“Your essential work under these digital conditions keeps my soul alive, my heart beating, and the flame for my hope in humanity burning. Your Covid Chronology is an historic work that focussed my perception towards reality and dusted off the digital fog I was swimming in. Your regular Planet Waves program is necessary fuel for my existence. Thank you Eric. Yours from Aotearoa New Zealand.” — Scott Andrew

“Dear Eric, You are a brilliant journalist, thank you for your important work.” _ Dr. Sadaf Gilani

“Eric , I have been an admirer for years of your ability to convey with such clarity, sensitivity and worldly wisdom the messages from our universe. It’s wonderful and reassuring to have your interpretations and understandings to guide us all through these times of momentous change to planet earth. They leave me feeling supported and prepared for these exciting times. Heartfelt thanks to you Eric. “ — Margi Bruce

“I supported your work because you are an amazing journalist, a very intelligent person and a very likeable person. I like your view on things, and it is always best to look at things from different perspectives so you can make an informed decision. Keep up the amazing work! — Chris Brooks

“Eric, Eric, Eric. Your work is stupendous. I absolutely love it. Yours is the voice of mystical reason that I seek often in the flickering world of - well - whatever world we’re in. Your interview with Sam Bailey about the Digital Seduction of C-vid rocked my pops, man. Marshall McLuhan, come on, so good. So thanks Eric, thanks and thanks and thanks! JS “ — Jonathan Shaw