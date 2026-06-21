Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Nadine's avatar
Nadine
2d

Wow. What is it? Only one quarter of the subscriptions compared to June last year? What a difference a year makes. This is alarming. The Canadian dollar is currently very weak. The exchange rate is the worst I have seen in many years. There are also boycotts against US products/services. That could explain some sluggishness, but surely not the magnitude shown in the graph.

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