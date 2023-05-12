Maintain distance! The politics of virus/no virus. Mercury direct. AI 'writes' astrology.
I've got a new program planned for tonight, which will round up the events of this wild week, and point our vessel toward the future.
Dear Friend and Listener:
Politics changes everything, and it has infused the virus question once again.
I’ve got a new Planet Waves FM planned for tonight. I’ll pick up from where I left off in yesterday’s article, which is a concise summary of the 1,150 day pandemic ordeal.
The new program usually posts well ahead of i…