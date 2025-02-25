Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Making America Healthy Again?
I respond to Robert F, Kennedy Jr's plan to "make America healthy again" by figuring out if plastic, psych meds, vaccines, electromagnetic fields, pesticides and food additives really are bad for you.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 25, 2025
2
Transcript
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his Senate confirmation hearing last month. Mr. Kennedy has said he wants to tackle the chronic disease epidemic and rid grocery stores of ultraprocessed foods, but he has offered few specifics. Photo by Cheriss May / NYT.

Good evening,

I’ve been covering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since early 2022. He is now secretary of Health and Human Services, and pursuant to an executive order by Pres. Trump, will be heading the “Make America Healthy Again” commission.

He promises it will follow objective science and get to the bottom of every issue vexing the world, and also satisfy all of the stakeholders (meaning, those poisoned and those doing the poisoning).

Tonight I have a subscriber-only preview from the forthcoming Pisces New Moon program, which is my response to this idea. I make reference to a dioxin coverup that I will develop in the next program. That link takes you to the background, as does this.

From left, Carol Van Strum and her neighbor Kathy clean and pull staples as Peter von Stackelberg, who covered Industrial Bio-Test Laboratories as a reporter for the Regina, Saskatchewan, Leader-Post, operates two scanners simultaneously, May 2017. Photo is on Alder Hill Farm in Five Rivers, Oregon.

Here is Peter von Stackelberg explaining how be broke the IBT Labs story that I get into in this segment. Thanks to Carol van Strum for helping me pull together an immense amount of material in one day. For the most concise coverage of IBT Labs, check this history told in Planet Waves. I devoted a full edition of Planet Waves to the IBT Labs crisis, which is probably the most concise summary.

Here is the Howard Johnson’s transcript I reference — the secret meeting of industry and government leaders held in Arlington, VA.

Here is Poison Roams our Coastal Seas by Robert H. Boyle of Sports Illustrated.

To understand what is being done, you need a lot of historical background, and I provide that in this segment.

Tomorrow night I’ll open with a commentary on news journalism and history, an interview with record producer Billy Hume, and a discussion of how feminism is the product of electrical conditions rather than ideology.

Paid subscribers to this Substack and donors to Chiron Return help fund this specific kind of journalism, which includes the world’s only comprehensive chronology of the “covid” situation.

I know there are people who want to underwrite the Chiron Return nonprofit organization and are in a position to do so. If that describes you, please contact me by replying to this email or calling (845) 481-5616. That’s a voicemail but someone will get back to you promptly.

Thank you for your vision and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
