Mars Retrograde Square Neptune: The Probe
Friday, we experience the one and only retrograde contact of Mars square Neptune. In this article, I offer my latest views on what this is about. PW subscribers received this earlier this evening.
Note, this mailing is via Substack. Planet Waves subscribers please check your inbox or subscriber feed for this article and the new horoscope — efc
Dear Friend and Reader:
DURING ANY RARE MARS RETROGRADE that makes a series of squares to Neptune (or any outer planet), there is just one retrograde contact. The other two happen with Mars moving in direct m…