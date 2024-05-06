Mentorship is one-to-one teaching and conveying of skills through real time, fully engaged activity. It’s not theoretical training. It’s about learning from a more experienced person through direct involvement.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Last week, in response to my coverage of American Spring and the SUNY New Paltz mass arrests, investigative reporter and author Jon Rappoport wrote:

“You should be teaching journalism to the young. Seriously — the ones who can read and write.”

I wrote back and said that teaching young journalists is the core mission of Chiron Return. I asked: can you write some more? Rappoport, now in his 80s and a veteran of television, print journalism and books, replied:

“Eric Francis is a JOURNALIST. He knows how to cover a story in real time, as it's happening, and he knows how to write the piece that puts the reader's mind into the story. He's a natural investigator (probably from birth) and he's distilled his skills over many years. If I were the editor of a newspaper, I would send him to the biggest events of the day unfolding in the moment — knowing he would deliver the goods every time. And I would pay him handsomely. If by some feat of magic he was the page one writer for The New York Times, we would be living in a different country right now. A far better country.”

Coincidentally, in response to my coverage of American Spring and the SUNY New Paltz arrests, Dr. Mark Bailey (investigator for the Dr. Sam Bailey channel) wrote:

“I believe the world would be in much better shape if every journalist reported like you and Rappoport. Keep it up, man.”

Riot police prepareto attack hippies holding hands around a tree at SUNY New Paltz, May 2, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino.

Photojournalism: Getting Up From One’s Desk

Indeed, I am here to help make the world a better place, through better journalism and properly trained reporters. Our core training is photojournalism, which involves reporting from the scene of an event, documenting it in photos, and then writing about the experience.

Good writing SHOWS. It does not merely TELL. Photojournalism is showing the story with direct evidence and actualities.

Today, too much of what passes for journalism happens exclusively on the internet. The result is pallid, stuffy writing that looks mostly at itself. Photojournalism turns its eyes onto the world, goes to the scene, and listens with its ears, learning about the human condition.

Hazmat workers outside Bliss Residence Hall at SUNY New Paltz in January 1992. The supervisor is wearing Level C; the workers are wearing Level B (self-contained air, exposed tanks) demonstrating the level of toxicitity. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino for Student Leader News Service (SLNS).

While the world was fretting over ‘covid’, I was busy teaching young people how to research, report and edit a daily news feed, compile a chronology and break original stories.

That became Covid19 News and the one and only Covid Chronology. We sustained a daily effort for 1,185 days and continue to develop and perfect the chronology. That was what I would call making good use of a crisis. Others involved learned photographic skills and deep-reporting. We also provide working press credentials to our accredited photojournalists.

Much good journalism happens on the fly, in cheap motel rooms. This is in New Paltz, New York circa 2007. Photo by Danielle Voirin.

Here is what our readers and supporters have said about Chiron Return’s reporting recently:

“Eric, you and your team should win a Pulitzer for this brilliant work. I hope the story you just broke has legs like crazy and that Bustin is busted, along with the rest of the scammers perpetrating the crime against humanity that is Christian Drosten's PCR test." — Susan C Roberts

"Eric, thanks for compiling the COVID news and commentary. I hadn't noticed it for a while but have found it again and it is like a lighthouse in a sea of nonsense. I have been following Tom Cowan et al, but good information is scattered all over the place, and hard to pin down.” — Zachary



"Planet Waves is one of the first places I go to learn what is actually happening in the Covid world. Eric Francis Coppolino's incredible investigative work helps me to know I am not going coo coo bananas. I feel very grateful for Planet Waves' courage in reporting what is happening. Thank you, thank you." — Natalie Levin

"PW/PWFM offers consistently cohesive information presented in a calm and methodical manner, and always counterbalanced with inspiring creative content. This enables the listener to stay afloat throughout these deeply concerning times. Having been with PW for many years now, I have utter faith, trust and respect for Eric and his team, and although the truth can often make us fret, Planet Waves remains a beacon of hope and guidance even in the darkest and most trying moments." — Karen Barnes

"You already know my opinion but I will state it publicly, PW is keeping me sane and stable in times when I could have felt the opposite. I am endlessly stunned by the amount of excellent work that you and your team have accomplished since April 2020. Thank you." — Debra Samuels

