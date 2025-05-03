Photo by Eric Francis

Good afternoon from upstate New York

Below (pink graphic) is an article from 2022 that is based on RFK Jr. and the federal freedom of information or FOIA issue — it’s been going on that long. To sum up, this week we learned he was gutting the teams that provide government information to the public.

I think it’s significant that my questioning of RFK Jr went directly to the FOIA project conducted by Christine Massey and co. related to the existence of SARS-CoV-2. As I was coordinating this coverage, I kept being told I would “divide the movement” with articles like this — a typical rallying cry by activists and various partisans against journalists (who are growing few in number).

There is always that expectation by politically motivated people that I will eventually toe the party line and be a good boy just this once…after all, it was allegedly so important that RFK Jr. be president.

What tends to happen is the people demanding this kind of thing, once proven wrong, go silent and/or poker face.

This article below is straightforward and easy to follow; no reading between the lines is necessary. RFK Jr and his former organization CHD give multiple reasons why they should avoid the most important issue to come out of the 2020 crisis, which is that the government has admitted — through use of the FOIA — that no agency anywhere had a scientific paper demonstrating that SARS-CoV-2 had ever been purified from a human host (or any living creature).

Rather, they all admit to making it up in a computer; they claimed an AI simulation or “in silico sequence” was a virus. What really happened? A lot of other things.

In the end, this same finding is what my chronology demonstrated. The document may seem intimidating, but if you start with the introduction you will be drawn in. The virus issue only seems to be difficult to understand because people like Kennedy, his many cohorts and 99% of the “freedom movement” refuse to confront it, creating a false consensus.

Kennedy has been selling the “lab leak theory” for years — and he knows that it’s just a plausible-sounding story with no basis in truth.

And if there was a lab leak, as Kennedy and other elements in the U.S. government now claim, please provide the accession number for the specific “virus.”

Every “sequence” in that Wuhan lab and everywhere else is logged and published. Each is unique and has one or more identifier numbers. OK, then which one was it? That issue has never come up because most people don’t even know to ask. (If this issue interests you, check out this edition of PWFM. You may need to click twice and should see a picture of walnut shells. Scroll down for graphics)

I go over the FOIA issue in my new Planet Waves FM starting at about 90 minutes into the show (here or click the flower graphic below).

With love,

Your faithful reporter,

Sorry for any typos.