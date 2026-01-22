The last time Neptune entered Aries was in 1861-1862, at the outset of the American War Between the States (the ‘Civil War’). Photo source here .

“It might be true that there are six billion people in the world and counting. Nevertheless, what you do makes a difference. It makes a difference, first of all, in material terms. Makes a difference to other people and it sets an example. In short, I think the message here is that we should never simply write ourselves off and see ourselves as the victim of various forces. It’s always our decision who we are.”

— Prof. Robert C. Solomon in Waking Life

Dear Friend and Reader:

Monday, Neptune enters Aries, where it will be until May 21, 2038 when it begins its transition into Taurus. But the Aries ingress is not your ordinary sign change. Anything entering Aries is commencing a whole new cycle, as is anything it represents along with it. The last time this happened was during the U.S. Civil War in 1861-62,

In an odd way, the connection through Aries brings many people into the story. The first degree of Aries (the location of the Sun at the spring equinox) has a special name, called the sidereal vernal point (SVP or Aries Point). It’s the place where the sidereal zodiac and the tropical zodiac are reckoned. This is the degree gradually moving toward the Age of Aquarius.

The Aries Point is personal in that it has influence equivalent even to a powerful planet like Chiron or Pluto. But it’s in the same place in everyone’s chart, and that gives it a kind of mass effect, involving everyone.

The Saturn-Neptune Conjunction

It’s also the setup for another event, the Saturn-Neptune conjunction in the Aries Point. On Feb. 14, Saturn enters Aries, and four days later they form a conjunction right in the Aries Point. The odds of this happening are about as low as getting four aces and a queen in a poker game, then walking across the casino and winning a jackpot in a slot machine.

It has never happened in the history of astrology; according to David Palmer, you would have to go back around 6,500 years to find one. And it’s happening now — amidst much other truly unusual and rapidly developing planetary activity that does not let up until August.

I’ve been writing about these events for a couple of years, warming up the territory for you. The ongoing Inner Light - Inner Peace readings are based on them. In this series of essays, I’ll be covering events in real time, as they develop. I will include some technical detail and also historic context.

The Berlin Wall came down within days of the Saturn-Neptune conjunction of 1989.

Saturn-Neptune and the Berlin Wall

Saturn represents a solidifying agent, a boundary, or a dependable structure: something we think of as real. Neptune represents a dissolving agent, an illusion, an invisible force in the environment, or something denied. Put them together and you have a tense combination — or massive movement.

The most recent Saturn-Neptune conjunction happened in Capricorn on Nov. 13, 1989, within days of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9. That historical event was precipitated by a mistimed press release.

This shows the power that Neptune (a kind of deception) has over Saturn (a massive wall that had divided the world for more than 40 years). Uranus was in the picture, and that helped speed things up.

The events in Capricorn of 1989 were the warmup for the series of Uranus-Neptune conjunctions of 1993 that opened the way to people accepting a digital world. We know that Pluto moved through Capricorn with tremendous destabilizing effects between 2008 and 2024. However, massive structural damage was done to society and our ideas about it with these earlier events.

Anthony Levandowsky, founder of Way of the Future church, devoted to worshipping artificial intelligence. Read more in Wired .

False Spirituality

The Saturn-Neptune conjunction on the Aries Point represents a vast meltdown or re-conceptualization of what a human being is. Implied is some kind of recreation or reformulation, but often with Saturn-Neptune events this is a synthesis: the result is synthetic.

Real growth takes work, sustained effort and faith. We don’t live in a time when self-realization is a meaningful idea to most people. Rather, we are in a time when growth has been replaced by identity (and wealth). Wear this label, and identify those other folks as creeps, and suddenly you, too, are enlightened.

Nothing says automated spirituality like “artificial intelligence” or “virtual reality.” Or, get really, really rich and you are assumed to be self-actualized, even if you’re psychotic. Many other movements, such as Woke, Maga, Christian Nationalism, Zionism, techno cultism and others also bestow a sense of false instant enlightenment that is so convincing that it seems indelible.