New From Planet Waves TV
Planet Waves FM is connected to a fantastic public affairs astrology YouTube channel called Planet Waves TV. If you know someone who might be intersted, please spread the word and click those buttons!
Here is the newest video, on the technical side (studying four events involving nuclear power). Others are more focused on social commentary and political events. For astrology instruction, mine is one of the best channels out there, especially if you’re into Chiron, Eris and other new discoveries — and into news astrology.
Tap the graphic below to go to the channel —