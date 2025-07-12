The main question of the film 2001 is: why does HAL 9000 go insane?

A new Planet Waves FM went out last night.

What I did not do enough of in the new program is cover the common ground of the six issues I go over. That’s the point — with the background laid, I can do that next week. There is a straightforward issue here: what can and does proliferate when anyone has access to any and all information and disinformation at the same time. This is about state of mind more than about anything else.

A extreme confusion is taking hold of people in our moment.

Most can’t find their way around a library without help, much less a system that connects billions of networks, and users, and their “creative” output (emphasizing some and blocking many others). The meta theme of the new program is how to vet a story or issue; how to investigate what you don’t like; how to understand what you don’t “agree” with.

Using six examples plus Love Canal, I reveal how to do this.

We now live in a world where the definition between real and unreal is being blurred by a new lever of technology. It’s one that hallucinates, tries to break up the marriages of users, threatens blackmail, pretends to read auras and past lives, and shows alarming signs of morphing into HAL 9000 (the AI in 2001: A Space Odyssey) that does not run a single spacecraft but rather the entire planet.

Click or tap to get to Ice Nine News. Please let me know if you get a blank page or if the page redirects unexpectedly.

Ice Nine News: How it Began

Yesterday I mentioned Ice-Nine News, our almost daily A.I. report that samples news from many sources, large and small. While we were looking at the issue in a cursory way, a client who is fairly high up in one of the big A.I. firms, she said the only way you’re going to get a handle on this is with an effort like you put into Covid19 News.

The world’s first daily “covid” publication became the world’s only chronology of the 2020 crisis and its deep background. Over three years, I led a team of 18 researchers, many of them Ph.D.s and MDs, many others citizen journalists to whom I issued press credentials — and the result (paid for by you) was helpful.

So, I commenced the A.I. aggregation project in earnest. Three people already close to me were willing to get it going — and it’s now in motion. I’m posting new articles going forward, as an editor works through the backlog of old articles back to 2023. When we have the backlog finished, we will revise the editorial plan.

When you scan through the headlines and first paragraphs of the articles, it is astonishing. (The publication as it is exports to a 62-page PDF. If you want that, let me know im the comments.)

Ice Nine and Planet Waves FM Blocked by Spectrum

Through this process we discovered that Spectrum, the former Time Warner Cable, formerly Warner Brothers featuring Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and the Tasmanian Devil, is blocking the whole PWFM website.

Yes, my show and presumably Ice-Nine News is considered dangerous content. I will take the compliment. We reached out and they refused to lift the block.

Would you please tap the link and tell if you get a blank page or are redirected somewhere else?

I’m curious if other ISPs have done this. If necessary we will mirror the project to a Substack.

