Dear Friend and Listener:

My new program looks at the question: What is the digital environment doing to men? People have a lot of complaints about men in the digital age, but there is no discussion of what digital is doing to men.

I will consider the digital effects of Red Pill culture, the manosphere, MGTOW (men going their own way), antifeminism, #metoo and porno, digital prostitution, sissification, MTF trans, and, borrowing a line from Kurt Cobain, “Everyone is gay.”

But are they?

I’ll look at the desexing effect of elecrical environments generally and digital specifically, and their tendency to strip away indiviuality, to polarize and to tribalize. This discussion is set in the wider context of the flood of estrogenic compounds in our food and water plus other sources of hormone disruption.

And I’ll be considering the influence of cannabis, which means getting high on the reproductive secretions of sexually desperate female plants.

Look for an announcement Tuesday evening eastern time around 7 or 8 pm.

