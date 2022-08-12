New PWFM is posted
The new Planet Waves FM is ready a day ahead, here for the Aquarius Full Moon. Program includes a long conversation with Amandha Vollmer.
Planet Waves FM is part of Chiron Return, along with the Comprehensive Chronology (the only forensic record of its kind) — and Covid19 News (a fantastic, hand-curated selection of news from all viewpoints, published daily since March 3, 2020). This magnificent creature of modern media is funded from the toes up by our subscribers, donors and clients. I …