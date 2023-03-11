New PWFM is ready.
The program is up, covering the latest developments in E. Palestine, a new conversation with Zsuzsa Gyenes, a visit to the senate hearing and a discussion of the sign changes now underway.
The new program is ready. That’s the link!
So is the video introduction to Pluto in a Strange Land. Get a fantastic video astrology reading while supporting your favorite investigative team and radio program!
Lots of reading options here. More fun and more informative than therapy. And a heck of a…