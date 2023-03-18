New PWFM is ready: Now it's time for Pluto in Aquarius.
Tonight's program is the season wrap-up, just ahead of the equinox, Aries New Moon, Pluto entering Aquarius and Mars entering Cancer. We are in the World Series of astrology right now.
The new program is ready « tap there…
…and while I am here, the Pluto in a Strange Land video readings are done and available for instant access. What is this Pluto in Aquarius thing about for each and all of us? Check out the introduction video below, which covers all of the astonishing astrology of March 2023. Two Sign or Twelve S…