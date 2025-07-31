New Starcast on YouTube
The Planet Waves TV channel is an alternative distribution point for the Starcast podcast. Please help us game the YouTube casino and watch here. Thank you
Liking, subscribing and commenting help keep me visible in the YouTube algo. We are working with a consultant, doing our best to get some visibility and traction in a very competitive market. There is lots of great astrology stuff on this channel; unfortunately we receive strikes for talking about scientific issues, which anger the Google God. But — I am free to do astrology, which I consider a subversive art.
I am planning a new Planet Waves FM for Friday night, focusing on Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho mass murder case.