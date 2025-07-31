Liking, subscribing and commenting help keep me visible in the YouTube algo. We are working with a consultant, doing our best to get some visibility and traction in a very competitive market. There is lots of great astrology stuff on this channel; unfortunately we receive strikes for talking about scientific issues, which anger the Google God. But — I am free to do astrology, which I consider a subversive art.

I am planning a new Planet Waves FM for Friday night, focusing on Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho mass murder case.