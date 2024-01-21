News from the universe. New from Planet Waves.
Better astrology than money could ever buy. My readings created with love and wisdom, and offer passion, motivation, insight and vital information. Somewhere In Between is Available now.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Good afternoon from New York.
FOR MORE THAN two months running, I’ve devoted my daily life to the Somewhere In Between readings [read excerpts]. I’ve done the annual reading project 25 times before — every single year since 1999 — and I’ve never put this much thought, creativity or passion …