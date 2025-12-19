Night After the Comet. All in the Family Hunger Game. The Holographic Universe.

Rob Reiner, top; and Jean Stapelton, Carol O’Connor and Sally Stuthers, the cast of “All in the Family” on CBS Television, directed by Norman Lear.

I wrap up coverage of comet Third Eye Atlas, which has passed by Earth and is heading toward Jupiter. Rob Reiner tribute integrated with a close look at the Family Hunger Game pattern. Michael Talbot makes his debut on Planet Waves FM.

The Holographic Universe by Michael Talbot

The Family Hunger Game Part One by Eric Francis Coppolino

Jeffrey Mishlove is still in business. The link goes to his YouTube.

If you appreciate my work and my viewpoint, please check out "Inner Light and Inner Peace" - 2026 Annual Editions of Planet Waves.

Good evening.

Here is tonight's program. I will be taking Christmas week off and return on Wednesday, Dec. 31 for a New Year's Eve special edition.

Planet Waves, the astrology publication, is a separate company that provides much support and infrastructure for my work with Chiron Return. Part of the proceeds from Inner Light - Inner Peace will be devoted to the work you see here each Friday night. But you get most of the rewards in one of the best self-therapy tools available.

Inner Light

will be classical written readings in the Planet Waves annual tradition. Usually they are 20 to 22 pages long — easily printable for reading offline. This is applied astrology, not theoretical, psychological or mythological. These readings are alive and fresh, and will help put you into contact with your environment, the people around you, your potential, your resources and your challenges. They require no astrological knowledge, and I keep the use of technical language to the bare minimum.

Inner Peace

will be audio readings more in the style of astrology meditations. This will include astrology, though in a way tuned vibrationally so that it enters your aura more easily. I will describe how the astrology feels, as well as what it means. These recordings will include original ambient compositions for each sign by Vision Quest. These presentations will be downloadable, and will stand up to many playings. They are safe to fall asleep to — or stay awake to!





While the high drama of the 'covid' crisis seems over, I think that we at Planet Waves FM and our nonprofit Chiron Return are doing some of our best work.

The run of programs from June to present was among my best ever — you said so! — and we publish Ice Nine News five times a week with a hand-chosen roundup of articles that document where technology meets humanity. We continue to work on the "covid" issue and are ready to expand the chronology into 2022 and 2023.

