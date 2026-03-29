Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Ms. Madison McHenry's avatar
Ms. Madison McHenry
8d

No Kings is part of the CIA Communist conspiracy.

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5 replies by Eric F Coppolino and others
David Lamson's avatar
David Lamson
8d

I get the sense that the traditional left remains firmly entrenched in its false left/right paradigm that others are now abandoning. It may be an echo chamber problem, but, for instance, are there any on the traditional left who now distrust all but a tiny select few politicians (Ana Kasparian, Sabby Sabs?) Or, is No Kings just indicative of a continuation of the same Fed slop narrative?

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