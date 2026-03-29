I took the flag from Uncle Jack's WWII coffin to the No Kings parade in Yachats today. Deb came with me to help hold it because it kept blowing in people's faces. We stood behind a guy in a U.S. Navy cap whose sign "I served this nation, Now I protest to save it" seemed most appropriate. — by Planet Waves elder and super mentor Carol van Strum, Yachets, OR (population 1,026) No Kings

Americans came out in thousands of locations across the nation for the third round of No Kings protests. Does it matter?

“Protesters — singly, in pairs, clusters and large gatherings — are all over our major streets, all with the same message. Originalism clearly says No Kings. The Declaration of Independence, written 250 years ago, listed the reasons the colonists wanted a divorce from King George and England. Way too many of those same complainants resonate today. Our George — Washington — refused the offer of a crown, saying he would be President, not a King. At the end of his second term he declined to serve again and instead went home to Virginia.” — Susan Schwartz, Philadelphia, PA

Photos by Eric Francis in Albany, NY (uncredited below), or by Lisa Yorke in Boston, or Mary DeSelva of Portsmouth, New Hampsire, or by others where indicated.

Photo by Lisa Yorke at No Kings Boston. Interview with Nancy Lessen is below.

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Photo by Lisa Yorke, No Kings Boston

Demonstrators chant during the No Kings march in Washington on Saturday.Eric Lee for The New York Times

People participate in a “No Kings” protest at Gallagher Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Vincent Alban for The New York Times

Photo by Mary DeSelva, Portsmouth, New Hampsire

Photo by Mary DeSelva in Portsmouth, New Hampsire.

Photo by Mary DeSelva, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Photo by Mary DeSelva, Portsmouth, New Hampshire .

The podcast below analyzes the murder-suicide chart, my original ‘accidental chart’ for the massacre in Iran and Lebanon by the U.S., Isreal and their high-tech puppeteers.