No Kings 3/28 Photos - Updated
Albany, New York and Boston, Mass., and elsewhere, March 28, 2026. Adding Portsmouth, New Hampsire.
Americans came out in thousands of locations across the nation for the third round of No Kings protests. Does it matter?
“Protesters — singly, in pairs, clusters and large gatherings — are all over our major streets, all with the same message. Originalism clearly says No Kings. The Declaration of Independence, written 250 years ago, listed the reasons the colonists wanted a divorce from King George and England. Way too many of those same complainants resonate today. Our George — Washington — refused the offer of a crown, saying he would be President, not a King. At the end of his second term he declined to serve again and instead went home to Virginia.” — Susan Schwartz, Philadelphia, PA
Photos by Eric Francis in Albany, NY (uncredited below), or by Lisa Yorke in Boston, or Mary DeSelva of Portsmouth, New Hampsire, or by others where indicated.
The Only.
No Kings is part of the CIA Communist conspiracy.
I get the sense that the traditional left remains firmly entrenched in its false left/right paradigm that others are now abandoning. It may be an echo chamber problem, but, for instance, are there any on the traditional left who now distrust all but a tiny select few politicians (Ana Kasparian, Sabby Sabs?) Or, is No Kings just indicative of a continuation of the same Fed slop narrative?