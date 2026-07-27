Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Not with a bang but a whimper.
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Not with a bang but a whimper.

A.I. situation follow-up; War of Hormuz follow-up. Listener advisory — not a chipper program, but I think a necessary one..
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Photo by Eric Francis.

Chiron Return — Teaching independent journalism and media literacy.

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Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Greene County Youth Faire, Friday, part 2
For those of you who cannot get enough photos of kids and animals, or just animals, or crowd shots, here’s another set. The prior set was shot using a straight 35mm f. 1.4 lens, a real parparazai special. These photos, also from Friday, are shot on a telephoto, 70-200 f. 2.8…
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4 days ago · 21 likes · 4 comments · Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Greene County Youth Faire
Most counties in New York have heavily commercialized county fairs with steep admission tickets, paid rides, sometimes paid parking, and horrible food. So it’s been refreshing to hang out at the Greene County Youth Faire, focused on kids and taking care of animals. No rides, no admission fees, local food tru…
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4 days ago · 16 likes · 19 comments · Eric Francis Coppolino

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