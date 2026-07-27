Chiron Return — Teaching independent journalism and media literacy.
Not with a bang but a whimper.
A.I. situation follow-up; War of Hormuz follow-up. Listener advisory — not a chipper program, but I think a necessary one..
“Eric Coppolino is a journalist who has hit major home runs in his career. He deserves your support. Pay a few bucks and subscribe to his Substack. The man is fearless and makes your brain hum. In these times, you WANT your brain to hum.”
— Jon Rappoport
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
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