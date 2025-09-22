Electric Chair by Andy Warhol, 1963.

Prosecutors in Utah are seeking capital punishment for Tyler Robinson, age 22, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.

Yet at the supersized memorial service on Sunday, Kirk’s widow Erika said from the podium that she forgives Robinson for doing what he is accused of. At minimum, this forgiveness should be reflected by prosecutors backing down in their call for the death penalty for Robinson. And it’s a good time for Americans to question whether the death penalty should exist at all.

Continue reading on Planet Waves.