Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Shucavage's avatar
Donna Shucavage
5h

What about Luigi Mangione? The left wing is making him a hero who was caught on camera shooting the guy. What if you're 100% sure? What if you're a serial murderer? What about the illegal immigrants who killed and brutally raped and killed these women? Just wondering where the line is drawn. I do know about the people who were innocent and were killed, which is horrible. Just wondering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eric F Coppolino and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture