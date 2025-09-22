Now is the time to oppose the death penalty
Cross-posted from Planet Waves. Erika Kirk says she forgives Tyler Robinson for allegedly killing her husband. That means that if convicted, he should not be executed.
Prosecutors in Utah are seeking capital punishment for Tyler Robinson, age 22, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.
Yet at the supersized memorial service on Sunday, Kirk’s widow Erika said from the podium that she forgives Robinson for doing what he is accused of. At minimum, this forgiveness should be reflected by prosecutors backing down in their call for the death penalty for Robinson. And it’s a good time for Americans to question whether the death penalty should exist at all.
What about Luigi Mangione? The left wing is making him a hero who was caught on camera shooting the guy. What if you're 100% sure? What if you're a serial murderer? What about the illegal immigrants who killed and brutally raped and killed these women? Just wondering where the line is drawn. I do know about the people who were innocent and were killed, which is horrible. Just wondering.