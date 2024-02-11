Now on Planet Waves FM :: Year of the Green Dragon Special Edition.
Tonight's program sets aside the cares of the world. The Dead South album release party. Little Gray People. Chiron and the healing journey.
The Dead South - Stakes & Chains - is now available everywhere. Right about the moment I’m sending this, they are walking onto the stage at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville — opening night. Here are the rest of their tour dates — lots of dates across the Living South, Pitt and Philly; then Europe; then Australia and New Zealand. If you live in Philadelphia, you are invited to email me at efc@chironreturn.org.
ohh Eric your mouse story had me in stitches you are so sweet, your mice knew whose house to choose 🐀
Update on the little gray people. Evidently we missed an opening or two — I have now bagged seven of them in my Walmart friendly traps from area Y8 in Home and Garden. Their destination is the Old Dutch Church cemetery two blocks away (scene of the DeWitt Hobgoblin episode). House mice do fine outside, according to what I have read. While I was recording the program they stormed my apartment and all got caught. Then I got two more, all within a couple of hours. I am thinking they figured a way through and somehow communicated this. They seem to act in coordination. I don't think I am imagining this. Also I think there are certain ones who serve as scouts. I have sprinkled corn starch a diversity of places to see if I can track them back to their portal to the nether regions of this 120-year-old Victorian building. Here is the Hobgoblin episode -- one of the great PWFMs ever.
