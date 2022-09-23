October Monthly Horoscope
This is the subscriber edition of my October monthly horoscope, based on the Libra Equinox chart, the Libra New Moon and Mars retrograde.
Special Feature: The Spiritual Effects of Digital Media, a conversation between Eric Coppolino and Dolores Cahill, from Saturday on TNT Radio.
The horoscopes below jump to pages in the Planet Waves content system. My subscribers must be logged to your account in to read the whole horoscope. That system is off-campus from Substack.
If you are not familiar …