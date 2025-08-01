Of Strangers in Strange Lands

Important Note to Listeners

Good evening — here is your new program.

Please note that beginning after the song break at 1:48, I discuss the 2022 Moscow, Idaho murders, including playing the 911 call, discussing problems with the case, and reading the chart (which is presented below, with and without my markup).

You probably don’t want to fall asleep to this, though I do my best to bring love into this nightmare.

Thank you to my friend and companion-du-plume Cindy Tice Ragusa for her nearly three years of work on this story. This has not been pleasant for her, and she has proceeded with dedication and persistence that are rather next-level even by her impeccable standards of thoroughness and dedication.

Aside, as I wrote to her this afternoon, everything would turn on the one thing we do not have, which is crime scene photos. (That appears as asteroid Photographica conjunct Saturn, square the lunar nodes. But it’s also the first thing in the “know when you don’t know” files — the missing documents.)

— efc

Photo by Eric Francis

Tony Levin, right, plays Chapman stick, with Phil Keaggy and way at the back, drum legend Jerry Marotta at the Woodstock Community Center. To the far right is a session guitar player whose name I do not know Photo by Eric Francis

This is an interesting discussion of what is being called AI, but I think they miss the point in ways that you may be able to observe. For them, it’s all about the technology; the human impact is missing in their concept of “ruling the world.”

Robert Heinlein’s letter to Oberon Zell, Feb. 28, 1972 follows. Note, if you’re new to Stranger in a Strange Land, I suggest reading the shorter 1961 original edition — even Heinlein hisself liked it better. It moves faster and is just breathtaking. The much later “uncut” edition is good if you want background; it’s a whole other book. As he assures us himself, nobody censored him. I reckon we shall soon be hearing from Oberon in person…he’s accepted my invitation to be on the program. We know one another from a polyamory conference in Berkeley circa 1999. Long live Valentine Michael Smith, the Man from Mars.