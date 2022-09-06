On the absence of evidence
An open letter to Robert Verkherk, Ph.D., on the matter of whether SARS-CoV-2 exists. He objects to the fact that there's no evidence that it does.
Dear Dr. Verkerk:
I read with great interest your Aug. 31 article on the existence of SARS-CoV-2. Thank you for giving attention to this important issue.
My name is Eric Coppolino and I lead the Chiron Return investigative team. We are the people who publish the comprehensive chronology, Covid19 News, and the journalists who recently wrote the article abo…