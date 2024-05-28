Oops...here is the audio file...short and punchy...
...of me confronting SUNY Chancellor John King with the obvious question.
Or play the audio file [link], which includes his remarks during the State of the University Address.
Here is the original post:
kick all Hamas hobo undergraduates out of university and deny graduates their degrees. These terrorist sympathizers need to learn a hard lesson about supporting terrorism.
don't conflate kulaks with Hamas murderers and rapists. Actively sympathizing with murderers and rapists should have serious consequences, otherwise it tacitly condones terrorism.