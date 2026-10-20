Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Allen's avatar
Allen
7d

I suspect much of Rancourt's avoidance has to do with him feeling he'll lose his "rank" among the "acceptable" dissidents. I see this frequently where people stop short and self-censor rather than pursuing the path towards truth no matter where the harsh reality may lead.

This is particularly germane with his recent appearance on The Highwire. Once on the Big Show most guests long to return, the "15 minutes" can be very seductive and what it takes if you want to return is implied, it is understood. To go "off the reservation" is to foreclose any chance you have at returning to the Big Show. This is almost always an internal calculation made by those who desire the attention more than the truth.

There are legions of fragile egos in Twittersville and Substackistan.

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Mark Mickunas's avatar
Mark Mickunas
7d

I applaud your efforts to pull the curtains back on all that presents itself as last word on many topics. Aren't most of us prisoners of our educations. The Bailey's have managed to escape the trajectory they'd previously been on. Gives us hope. I am on the bus with Ivan Illich; perpetually deschooling/ reschooling myself; i would be forever amateur! Limited hangout examplar-Richard Gage, distracts our attention with the false flag pyrotechic story. Is that case closed? Crossing the Rubicon seems like a long strange trip. Please see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHKWSXkT4JA . Another important work in progress.

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