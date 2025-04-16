Good morning —

This has led to an historic standoff between a presidential administration and higher education, which is likely to broaden in the coming weeks.

I’m following The Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper (founded 1873), for details close to the scene. Here is a ink.

When tracking a national story, I find it essential to keep an eye on big national outlets, get local, on-the-ground news, and I consider The Crimson to be a reliable source in this sense. I also track trade press when a big story is breaking.

Trump has also threatened from his account on Truth Social to pull the University’s tax-exempt status if it did not comply with his demands. His idea of the presidency is he can do anything he wants to anyone he wants. But there’s a word for that other than “president.”

Harvard was founded in Cambridge, Mass. on October 28, 1636. Look for a reading of that chart soon. According to press reports, the University recently sold $750 billion in bonds to sustain its cash flow.

Harvard alumni, faculty, and researchers include 188 living billionaires, eight U.S. presidents, 24 heads of state and 31 heads of government, founders of notable companies, numerous Nobel laureates, Fields Medalists, members of Congress, MacArthur Fellows, Rhodes Scholars, Marshall Scholars, Turing Award Recipients, Pulitzer Prize recipients, and Fulbright Scholars.

That should give you a sense of what the Trump administration is attacking.

— Eric F. Coppolino

Sr. Producer for Investigations

Pacifica Radio - Planet Waves FM

