Open Thread: Student Protests
I am interested in your perceptions, analysis and sources of information on the Gaza-related student protests.
Dear Friend and Reader:
I’m here to ask for your perceptions of the student protests calling for an end to the Israeli attack and occupation of Gaza.
I will leave my request at that, to avoid biasing the discussion. Please be as detailed as you can and, in the spirit of good journalism, please do your best to present a balanced point of view (meaning taking several aspects of the situation into account).
Thanks for your participation.
— efc
Since Covid hit I have stopped watching any MSM … I get all my news from YouTube & Rumble. I found many freedom fighting journalists that I never heard of before & A few who were let go from MSM that I continued following…
I am shocked & dismayed & disgusted by how they are portraying the situation on the campuses on all MSM & how many of my so - called Free Speech Covid freedom fighters have become full supporters of cancel culture and speech deniers….
Many in the MAGA party are the biggest hypocrites & I am shocked 🫢 that they are believing all the crap 💩 of MSM ..
I am floating lost & alone 🙏
A maga Christian friend told me he's in favor of the police using water cannons on protesters, that god is on isreal's side, and he also bought ivermectin to take if he gets sick. I felt disappointed that the left right divide and conquer ensares so many, and the industrial complexes profit regardless.