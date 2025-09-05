Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Pisces Eclipse. Spiritual Emergency.
4
1
0:00
-3:00:44

Pisces Eclipse. Spiritual Emergency.

A deeper look at the crisis humanity is facing that so few even see. It's time to light the fires of awareness and true involvement. Time to wake up, pay attention and take action...
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Sep 05, 2025
4
1
Share
Transcript
Ceremonial fire at Harshaw House…

Thank you for supporting the program and our other journalistic efforts. Your contribution, large or small, goes a long way.

Good evening. Thank you for tuning in to Planet Waves FM. We are a listener supported public radio program and newsroom.

If you would like to offer something back to the benefit of all listeners and readers, you may use the Chiron Return site to make micro donations as little as a dollar or a dollar a month, up to any amount. Your work supports many projects and a news team — not just a show or a Substack. Direct donation is preferable because we avoid the 10% Substack commission and the triple Stripe commission charged for Substack transactions. No need to further enrich the banks with our pennies.

Those who want to become a major donor and/or sponsor a special initiative are invited to contact me at efc@chironreturn.org. I will reply as soon as I see your email.

Thank you all who listen, share, participate, comment and/or contribute financially. — efc

Nightly from Chiron Return

Tap to read.
Zuckerberg and the Trumps at Wednesday’s big tech dinner at the White House. The business of America is (big) business!

What is Chiron Return? Short video sums it up…

PS — He kept his paid subscription because we need properly trained journalists.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Aug 22
PS — He kept his paid subscription because we need properly trained journalists.

Good Evening:

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture