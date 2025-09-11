Planet Waves coverage of the Sept. 11 anniversary
This is a cross-post to the CHIRON RETURN Substack (red header above) of an article published to the PLANET WAVES ASTROLOGY Substack. You may be on both lists.
Below is a cross-post to the CHIRON RETURN Substack (this list, red header above) of an article published to the PLANET WAVES ASTROLOGY Substack. I will cover Sept. 11 and the assassination of Charlie Kirk on tomorrow’s Planet Waves FM. The theme will be violence as the quest for identity. — efc
Not the best. The only.