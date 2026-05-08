Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
1d

UFO/UAP story----another distraction from the Epstein files/ Iran/ WH Correspondent's Dinner "shooting".........

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cal's avatar
cal
1dEdited

I think it’s great that you sum up this latest UFO barrage as another distraction of many that people easily succumb to. I myself used to dream many a day when I would be lifted off this cruel planet but now I realize im missing the point- i, as spirit, chose to be here at this time. You are a gifted orator with lot’s of examples and experience in this crazy short life. Someone i could hang with and shoot the breeze for hours a day. And as a fellow Pisces in NY, we could easily share many thoughts and ideas on how to fix an ecumenical world we fall prey to since “all politics is local” (Tip O’Neil).

Thanks for Micah!

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