I’m also curious what you think about this video. Catch you next week, when it’s clear everyone will have forgotten that “we are not alone” and that thing was not a Polaroid of a tinfoil-covered Frisbee flying through the back yard. I covered the UFO/UAP issue from many angles last week, in case you missed the show, under the larger topic of the “missing scientists” which everyone has forgotten as if it never happened.

And an excellent new article…