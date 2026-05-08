Planet Waves FM
Week off but I'm curious what you think about the UFO/UAP story. Please enter your comments below.
I’m also curious what you think about this video. Catch you next week, when it’s clear everyone will have forgotten that “we are not alone” and that thing was not a Polaroid of a tinfoil-covered Frisbee flying through the back yard. I covered the UFO/UAP issue from many angles last week, in case you missed the show, under the larger topic of the “missing scientists” which everyone has forgotten as if it never happened.
And an excellent new article…
UFO/UAP story----another distraction from the Epstein files/ Iran/ WH Correspondent's Dinner "shooting".........
I think it’s great that you sum up this latest UFO barrage as another distraction of many that people easily succumb to. I myself used to dream many a day when I would be lifted off this cruel planet but now I realize im missing the point- i, as spirit, chose to be here at this time. You are a gifted orator with lot’s of examples and experience in this crazy short life. Someone i could hang with and shoot the breeze for hours a day. And as a fellow Pisces in NY, we could easily share many thoughts and ideas on how to fix an ecumenical world we fall prey to since “all politics is local” (Tip O’Neil).
Thanks for Micah!