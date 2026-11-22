Letter from Iowa, from our Davenport Bureau

The Army and state officials are advising farmers to house all livestock, all bales of hay and water troughs. Unrealistic. And for how long as lead residue lasts forever and no level of lead is safe?

Eric,

Have you picked up on any of this? The US Army has urgent need to detonate 68 barrels of 5 tons Lead Azide with resultant lead dust plume blasted across Eastern Iowa, Western Illinois and neighboring states, with less than 1 week notice to elected politicians, the government agencies and population at large.

These barrels sat for over 20 years.

Urgency to blast is scheduled between November election and elected officials swearing in ceremony in January, so no “representatives” are readily responding or taking action. The Reds are out. The Blues coming in.

Of course, people like me have contacted them, along with the media. The media is now poking them and receiving obligatory comments.

Trump awarded a $15 BILLION dollar contract for a steel mill to be built in the region.

Coincidentally, a data center company is itching to start building a HUGE data center in March 2027 to be ready for state moratorium to be lifted May 2027.

There is much misleading contradictory information.

The lead fallout could be devastating to the environment and the agricultural economy, not to mention the health and wellbeing of people and animals for generations.

My friend Mark Ridolfi, a retired journalist (and Musician) and his buddy John Schultz, a photo journalist, went poking around Middletown on Thursday November 19, the day before the original scheduled detonation. There is an account on Mark’s FB reporting the EPA’s preparation, which consisted of 2 guys from Kansas City, never having Lead Azide experience, attaching little blue boxes to poles around the blast site to record levels of contaminant after detonation. There was no evidence of any other government response assistance present in the area.

The Department of Agriculture is inundated with inflamed farmer concerns. The department is no longer able to respond or assist with pre-blast soil collection to establish damage from after effects. The self test soil kits to do so are also no longer available.

The schools through out Eastern Iowa are scheduled to close the day of detonation, if and when this detonation proceeds. This will occur in my neighborhood, located approximately 60 miles from Ground Zero. It has caused a lot of chaos for parents, teachers, and school administrators attempting to arrange transportation and childcare last minute. Certainly the children are affected with the uncertainty of the situation.

The Army and state officials are advising farmers to house all livestock, all bales of hay and water troughs. Unrealistic. And for how long as lead residue lasts forever and no level of lead is safe level?

The Army and state officials have advised that after the blast to hose off anything outside, wash cars and playground equipment. People are being advised to wipe down window sills inside and out.

Needless to say, this is quite upsetting.

Thank you.

Reporting from Iowa

Dr. Jenna Hobbins

Davenport