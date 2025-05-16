Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Planet Waves FM :: Hindsight is 2025
Year of the Vortex. Honoring Chris McGregor, again. The Gaza atrocity is facilitated by disembodied digital mental chaos.
Eric F Coppolino
May 16, 2025
Chris McGregor at the Mohonk Preserve, after videotaping a press conference featruing Interior Scretary Bruce Babbit. circa. 1994. Photo by Eric.

The new edition of Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio hosted by Eric Francis casts 2025 as the year we will look back on and know that’s when the biggest change happened.

“In this episode, I honor my fallen comrade Christopher McGregor, whose memorial dinner is Friday, May 16. The Gaza atrocity is facilitated by digital chaos and not knowing what is real from what is not.”

Resources

Moving Mountainsabout Mohonk Preserve, written by me with deed research by Chris McGregor, grand master title searcher.

Interview with Mike Fink about working with Chris on the Mohonk Preserve story

Auschwitz Photo Seriesfrom 2006

Jimmy Carter and the Crisis of Democracyabout the Trilateral Commission, from January 2025

ChatGPT Therapy Sessionfrom Reddit

AI and Digital: It's About You

Jan 29
AI and Digital: It's About You

This link includes both Family Hunger Games articles and the video.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Special Supplement — Video discussion of the Family Hunger Games aspect
2 days ago · 4 likes · Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
The reality of sexual trauma and the paradox of healing
“When I am healed, I am not healed alone…
2 days ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Eric Francis Coppolino

