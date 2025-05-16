Planet Waves FM :: Hindsight is 2025

The new edition of Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio hosted by Eric Francis casts 2025 as the year we will look back on and know that’s when the biggest change happened.
“In this episode, I honor my fallen comrade Christopher McGregor, whose memorial dinner is Friday, May 16. The Gaza atrocity is facilitated by digital chaos and not knowing what is real from what is not.”
Resources
Moving Mountains — about Mohonk Preserve, written by me with deed research by Chris McGregor, grand master title searcher.
Interview with Mike Fink about working with Chris on the Mohonk Preserve story
Auschwitz Photo Series — from 2006
Jimmy Carter and the Crisis of Democracy — about the Trilateral Commission, from January 2025
ChatGPT Therapy Session — from Reddit
This link includes both Family Hunger Games articles and the video.
