Planet Waves FM :: Hindsight is 2025

Chris McGregor at the Mohonk Preserve, after videotaping a press conference featruing Interior Scretary Bruce Babbit. circa. 1994. Photo by Eric.

The new edition of Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio hosted by Eric Francis casts 2025 as the year we will look back on and know that’s when the biggest change happened.

“In this episode, I honor my fallen comrade Christopher McGregor, whose memorial dinner is Friday, May 16. The Gaza atrocity is facilitated by digital chaos and not knowing what is real from what is not.”

