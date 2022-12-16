Planet Waves FM :: Jim Morrison revisited. Interview with a vaccine injury attorney.
Tonight as the Sun aligns with the Galactic Core, I open the portal to James D. Morrison, quintessence of Sagittarius, and take a deep dive into the federal government's vaccine injury programs.
Note to Readers and Listeners: This mailing is from Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return. All of the ‘content’ in this post is open, as it is on Planet Waves FM. We offer many years of excellent interviews, discussion of the world-as-it-is, and astrology commentary, all delivered with my super mellow, low-key vibe. Planet Waves FM is a cortisol-free zone. — …