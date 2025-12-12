Planet Waves FM — Riders on the Storm of A.I., feat. Jean Shepherd, Brian Eno & Tristan Harris

The Eno.

Good evening,

Tonight’s program looks at the A.I. issue from several fresh angles.

First, New York City radio legend Jean Shepherd predicted in 1963 that he would be replaced by a robotic radio host. Today, we know he’s right, as the big A.I. producers are training up thousands of phony “podcasters.” And they are training us — soon, many people won’t be able to tell the difference.

Then I play a segment of an interview with Tristan Harris from the Center for Humane Technology, who understands the human impact of this technology. The most chilling part of the interview is his description of how the creators of Instagram knew they were pointing a supercomputer at people’s brains and hypnotize them into the algorithm. He admits that social media platforms are all A.I. driven and always have been, but we called it an “algorithm.”

Then, I have part of the conversation between Brian Eno and Ezra Kline that covers the A.I. territory from the angle of creativity and music and the interrelationship between humans and machines. This is one of the best-conducted interviews I’ve ever heard and reveals Kline’s talent once you get him out of a political environment. I could not have done this interview better, no way, no how.

In the last hour of the program, I play the second edition of Shri Yantra from the Book of Blue Substack, which is on the topic of jealousy and compersion. Here is the article Jealousy and the Abyss by William Pennell Rock.

